Photo Of The Day: New routine

By Forbes India
Published: May 30, 2021 02:33:35 PM IST
Updated: May 30, 2021 02:44:19 PM IST

Police personnel stop vehicles at a road checkpoint during a lockdown in West Bengal state, which has been extended till June 15th, to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri on May 29, 2021.
Image: Diptendu Dutta / AFP

