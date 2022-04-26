A worker harvests palm fruit bunches at a palm oil plantation in Riau province, Indonesia, April 26, 2022. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, announced a ban on palm oil exports effective this week, in a move to tackle rising domestic prices, sparking global concern. Indonesia typically supplies nearly half of India's total palm oil imports.
