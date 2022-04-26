  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Palm it off

Photo of the day: Palm it off

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 26, 2022 04:49:22 PM IST
Updated: Apr 26, 2022 04:54:50 PM IST

A worker harvests palm fruit bunches at a palm oil plantation in Riau province, Indonesia, April 26, 2022. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, announced a ban on palm oil exports effective this week, in a move to tackle rising domestic prices, sparking global concern. Indonesia typically supplies nearly half of India's total palm oil imports.

Image: Willy Kurniawan / Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Twitter future direction 'uncertain' Parag Agrawal says as employees look for answers