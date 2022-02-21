  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: Vote first

Photo Of The Day: Vote first

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 21, 2022 01:27:38 PM IST
Updated: Feb 21, 2022 01:31:39 PM IST

A newly married groom (C) shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 20, 2022, during the Punjab state assembly elections.
Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP

