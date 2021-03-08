  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

International Women's Day: Inspiring women featured on the cover of Forbes India

In honour of International Women's Day, look back on amazing women featured on Forbes India's cover in recent years

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 8, 2021 06:46:48 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How Sleepy Owl switched from cold to hot to survive the pandemic