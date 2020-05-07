  1. Home
Restarting India: Forbes India's latest issue is FREE to download

Our latest edition takes a look at how India's economy can be rebooted as we continue to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout; plus why CEOs think India is ready to embrace work from home even well past the lockdown

By Forbes India
Published: May 7, 2020 01:35:41 PM IST
Updated: May 7, 2020 02:02:22 PM IST

What will it take for India to restart its economy, safely and keeping the public’s health interests at the fore? We answer some pressing questions in the latest issue, which is currently digital and free to download.

See highlights here:


  • Home Ground Advantage
India Inc’s top leaders are beginning to consider a hybrid model of work from home and from office. Is India ready? Read more here

 

  • Facebook friends Jio
The deal gives Jio a technology company valuation and a long runway for its next leg of growth

  • Bata: Right Foot Forward
With a revamp of products, stores and image, Bata India has been bringing customers back

  • American Chop Suey
Chinese money is the fuel for the Indian startup ecosystem. Can Covid-19 roll that back?

  • Covid-19: Redefining the Human Touch
The coronavirus outbreak is witnessing an evolution in the way human resources are engaged and managed

 

  • Begin Again
Countries that have eased the lockdown give us a glimpse of life after the restrictions are rolled back

 

  • Life After Layoffs
Your career is far from over even if you’ve got the pink slip. Five people who went through it explain why

  • Glimmer of Hope
The coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected several businesses, but not all is lost yet

  • Waiting for Take Off
The aviation sector will take a few quarters to get back to normalcy even after it resumes operations 

  • Opportunity in Adversity
As consumer behaviour and requirements change, VCs are bullish about startups that’ll thrive after the pandemic

 

  • No Country for Migrants
The lockdown has brought to light the plight of daily wage workers and the nation’s apathy towards them

  • The Show Must Go On(line)
With venues shut, artistes are moving to digital events and finding new audiences

 

Download the free digital issue here

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 22 May, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

