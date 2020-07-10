  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Timeline: 7 days that did Vikas Dubey in

Seven days after he organized an attack against a police team, gangster Vikas Dubey is dead. Congress, BSP demand SC monitored judicial probe into the encounter killing

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 10, 2020 04:39:50 PM IST
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 05:20:29 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
In 'Buy American' speech, Biden challenges Trump on the economy
Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Rajiv Suri resigns, citing personal reasons