Seema Bhatnagar, regional business director (South Asia & MEA) of Nexstgo, the parent company of Avita



Two years and two percent market share. Too young but itching to take on the big boys like HP, Dell and Lenovo. Bright laptops—blazing brown, flaming copper, delightful pink, sunflower yellow and traveller green—in a market dominated by the age-old black, grey and dark blue. Sounds odd and outrageous, right?



This is what Avita has done. A sub-brand of Hong Kong-based PC maker Nexstgo, Avita has grown at a brisk pace since its debut in India in 2019. Though its market share might look pony when compared to the giants, what makes Avita a serious player and definitely a threat to the established ones is its bold and differentiated strategy. While its vibrant laptop colours woo millennials, its price point—neither too premium nor falling in the budget segment—suits the pockets of a wide set of consumers. A differentiated marketing approach has also helped it scale.





