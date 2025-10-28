Whether it’s a job seeker evaluating offers, an individual buying or selling a home, or a business assessing bids from buyers or suppliers, people routinely search for the best option without knowing in advance the range and odds of the options they'll encounter.

This fundamental challenge is the starting point for new research by David Brown, the Snow Family Business professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Fuqua PhD candidate Cagin Uru.

In their paper, Data-Driven Sequential Search, Brown and Uru revisit a classic economic problem known as Pandora’s Problem—where decision-makers choose between selecting the best option seen so far or continuing to search at a cost in hopes of finding a better option.

In this setting, it’s assumed that the decision-maker knows how options are distributed—for instance, that auction bids or product prices follow a certain pattern.

But what if you don’t?

This challenge arises frequently in dynamic markets, where conditions can change rapidly and meaningful data may be difficult to obtain, Brown said.

