Big data and multicultural competence driving economic growth

The tourism and travel industry is not only rich in adventures and experiences, it is also a data-rich industry. This comes to evidence as travelers create digital footprints throughout their journey - from online bookings, reviews, social media posts and credit card transactions, to critical data gathered and managed by governmental entities and tourism-related organizations. This wealth of data presents a valuable opportunity for the tourism industry to uncover insights and support better and timely decision-making, which is something that Thunderbird students achieved as part of its final project in the Big Data in the Age of the Global Economy course.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Knowledge Network, the online thought leadership platform for Thunderbird School of Global Management https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/]