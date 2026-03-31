India’s consumer app ecosystem has long operated on a familiar formula: raise large rounds, burn aggressively on user acquisition, and defer profitability indefinitely. Primetrace Technologies, the consumer AI company behind Kutumb, Crafto AI, and a growing portfolio of category-leading apps, has rewritten that formula entirely. With a ₹550 crore annual revenue run rate, ₹200 crore in EBITDA, and 350 million cumulative app downloads, Primetrace has delivered 50x revenue growth in three years—on just $30 million in total funding from Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners.

What makes this story remarkable is not the numbers alone but the origin. In late 2019, Abhishek Kejriwal, then a product leader at Pratilipi—a regional-language storytelling platform—ran a scrappy Facebook ad across Hindi-speaking India. The copy was disarmingly simple: “Want to build an app for free?” The idea was to see what people in non-metro India actually wanted from technology. The responses were overwhelming. Community leaders across tier-2 and tier-3 cities—nursing guilds, teachers’ unions, caste associations—described the same frustration: WhatsApp groups were chaotic, Facebook Groups offered no control, and no platform existed for structured community management, secure donations, or targeted communication.

A huge chunk of respondents expressed a need for better community tools. That signal, validated not through consulting decks but through a cheap Facebook ad, became the foundation of Kutumb—a community platform launched in April 2020, at the height of India’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The early traction was extraordinary. Kutumb reached one million daily active users within its first year, powered by a lean team of just five engineers and minimal marketing spend. Community leaders would join, invite their members, and those members would create their own communities—producing organic, self-reinforcing growth loops

But what distinguished Primetrace from a typical community app was the founders’ recognition that the behavioural data flowing through 200,000+ active communities represented something far more valuable: a proprietary intelligence layer on how Bharat’s non-metro users create content, consume information, and transact. Rather than remaining a single-product company, Primetrace adopted a “house of apps” model—using this proprietary AI infrastructure, built on custom model training and proprietary datasets, to launch AI-native products across multiple consumer verticals.

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