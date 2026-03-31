India’s consumer app ecosystem has long operated on a familiar formula: raise large rounds, burn aggressively on user acquisition, and defer profitability indefinitely. Primetrace Technologies, the consumer AI company behind Kutumb, Crafto AI, and a growing portfolio of category-leading apps, has rewritten that formula entirely. With a ₹550 crore annual revenue run rate, ₹200 crore in EBITDA, and 350 million cumulative app downloads, Primetrace has delivered 50x revenue growth in three years—on just $30 million in total funding from Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners.
What makes this story remarkable is not the numbers alone but the origin. In late 2019, Abhishek Kejriwal, then a product leader at Pratilipi—a regional-language storytelling platform—ran a scrappy Facebook ad across Hindi-speaking India. The copy was disarmingly simple: “Want to build an app for free?” The idea was to see what people in non-metro India actually wanted from technology. The responses were overwhelming. Community leaders across tier-2 and tier-3 cities—nursing guilds, teachers’ unions, caste associations—described the same frustration: WhatsApp groups were chaotic, Facebook Groups offered no control, and no platform existed for structured community management, secure donations, or targeted communication.
A huge chunk of respondents expressed a need for better community tools. That signal, validated not through consulting decks but through a cheap Facebook ad, became the foundation of Kutumb—a community platform launched in April 2020, at the height of India’s COVID-19 lockdown.
The early traction was extraordinary. Kutumb reached one million daily active users within its first year, powered by a lean team of just five engineers and minimal marketing spend. Community leaders would join, invite their members, and those members would create their own communities—producing organic, self-reinforcing growth loops
But what distinguished Primetrace from a typical community app was the founders’ recognition that the behavioural data flowing through 200,000+ active communities represented something far more valuable: a proprietary intelligence layer on how Bharat’s non-metro users create content, consume information, and transact. Rather than remaining a single-product company, Primetrace adopted a “house of apps” model—using this proprietary AI infrastructure, built on custom model training and proprietary datasets, to launch AI-native products across multiple consumer verticals.
Today, the portfolio includes Crafto AI, an AI-powered content creation app with over 200 million users; Kutumb, serving 2 lakh+ communities; Tarot AI for personalised readings; Polo, an inclusive dating platform; and Sundar AI for image enhancement. Each app is the most-downloaded in its category. OpenAI has recognised Primetrace for surpassing 10 billion tokens in usage, and the company ranks among the top service users of Google AI in India.
The company’s approach to monetisation is equally disciplined. Primetrace builds for retention depth before scaling distribution, uses subscription-based pricing rather than advertising dependency, and engineers its AI infrastructure in-house rather than relying on off-the-shelf APIs. This gives the company a structural cost advantage that compounds with every new user and every new product.
“India’s consumer AI opportunity is massive and largely uncaptured. Over the next decade, AI will transform every digital touchpoint for a billion Bharat users—how they learn, earn, communicate, and make decisions. Our goal is clear: to build AI-powered apps that empower one billion Bharat users every single day,” says Abhishek Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Primetrace.
Primetrace is the brainchild of Abhishek Kejriwal, Vipul Allawadhi, Mohit Sharma, and Naveen Dewangan—four former colleagues at Pratilipi whose combined expertise spans product strategy, consumer psychology and full-stack engineering
Abhishek (IIT Bombay ’13) brings product leadership experience from Pratilipi and Halodoc (Gojek ecosystem), along with a portfolio of a few angel investments.
Vipul (IIT Kharagpur, serial founder right from college days), who hails from Sirsa, Haryana, shaped the company’s retention-first product culture, drawing on his personalisation work at American Express.
Naveen, from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, he has always been an android genius who has built more than 30 apps
Mohit—known in open-source circles as “The Coding Ninja”—was a FOSSASIA Codeheat finalist and GSOC mentor, bringing deep engineering rigour from Chitkara University.
All four founders come from small-town India. They did not discover the Bharat user through market research—they grew up as Bharat users. That lived understanding, combined with the disciplined execution of a team that tests every product with real engagement before scaling, has produced something rare in Indian consumer tech: a company that grows fast and makes money doing it.
For more information visit https://primetrace.com/
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First Published: Mar 31, 2026, 19:48Subscribe Now
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