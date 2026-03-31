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Photo of the day: India declares freedom over Maoist insurgency
India on March 30 declared the country free of the Maoist insurgency, fulfilling a long-standing deadline to defeat the decades-long rebellion.
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By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 16:13 IST1 min
First Published: Mar 31, 2026, 16:17Subscribe Now
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