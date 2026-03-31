Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: India declares freedom over Maoist insurgency

India on March 30 declared the country free of the Maoist insurgency, fulfilling a long-standing deadline to defeat the decades-long rebellion.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 16:13 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
A former Maoist insurgent works on a sewing machine at Dantewada district’s rehabilitation centre for surrendered Maoists, in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on March 30, 2026. India on March 30 declared the country free of the Maoist insurgency, fulfilling a long-standing deadline to defeat the decades-long rebellion. Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that India was "free" of the rebels, known as Naxals. Photo by Shammi Mehra / AFP
A former Maoist insurgent works on a sewing machine at Dantewada district’s rehabilitation centre for surrendered Maoists, in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on March 30, 2026. India on March 30 declared the country free of the Maoist insurgency, fulfilling a long-standing deadline to defeat the decades-long rebellion. Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that India was "free" of the rebels, known as Naxals. Photo by Shammi Mehra / AFP

First Published: Mar 31, 2026, 16:17

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: S Jaishankar, French counterpart, discuss West Asia and Russia
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Oil slumps as Strait of Hormuz tensions ease
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: India’s second LPG carrier arrives at Gujarat port
ByForbes India

Latest News

India’s industrial output climbed by 5.2 percent in February 2026
BySamreen Wani
photo
Noida International Airport takes off
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Building trust and accountability in medical AI
ByIIM Calcutta
Mixed-use projects rise as developers tackle soaring land and cost pressures
BySarthak Choudhury
If the legs give up, they give up; but I am not giving up: Lakshya Sen
ByKathakali Chanda
Peyush Bansal's vision: The unlikely 13-year bet behind Lenskart
ByNaini Thaker
Intelligence has to improve, its cost has to come down: Anthropic's CTO
ByNaini Thaker
Know your art: The Trussed Bull by Tyeb Mehta
ByJasodhara Banerjee
photo
Portraits of power: A look at FILA winners of the past 15 years
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement