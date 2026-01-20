Bakul-limbasiya-honoured-with-prestigious-apo-national-award-for-pioneering-contributions-to-the-lab-grown-diamond-sector

Mr Bakul Limbasiya, founder of Bhathwari Technologies has been conferred the prestigious APO National Award, a national-level honour that recognises outstanding individual contributions to productivity excellence, innovation, and leadership in India. The award, instituted by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and administered in India by the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, is regarded as one of the highest recognitions for advancing productivity and competitiveness across sectors.

This recognition is especially significant as it not only celebrates Limbasiya’s personal achievements but also marks an important milestone for the lab-grown diamond industry in India. Historically, the APO National Award has been presented to distinguished leaders such as Mr. Anil Naik of Larsen & Tubro and Dr. Verghese Kurien, underscoring its stature and legacy in honouring visionaries who have made transformative contributions to India’s industrial landscape. The inclusion of the lab-grown diamond sector among its awardees signals a strong acknowledgment of the industry’s growing strategic and economic relevance.

A pioneer in the global lab-grown diamond (LGD) sector, Bakul Limbasiya has been associated with the industry since 1998 and is credited with producing India’s first-ever lab- grown diamond in 2004. His early involvement and pioneering breakthroughs laid the foundation for what has today become a globally competitive, technology-driven Indian LGD ecosystem.

Through his work, Limbasiya has played a central role in shaping India’s position as a global hub for lab grown diamonds, championing technology-driven manufacturing, responsible practices, and export-led growth. His efforts have contributed to enhancing productivity standards within the industry, promoting innovation in diamond growing and processing

technologies, and strengthening India’s reputation in sustainable diamond production in line with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

