From-daily-earnings-to-long-term-security-platforms-drive-financial-protection-for-gig-workers

India’s platform economy is no longer a peripheral source of flexible work. It is a rapidly evolving ecosystem that engages approximately 1.2 crore people, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26. As the sector matures, industry players have been proactively investing in initiatives that address a critical question: how can daily earnings translate into long-term financial security?

This conversation took centre-stage during a panel discussion on ‘Increasing Access to Financial Inclusion and Social Security Benefits for Platform Workers’ at the third edition of the Powering Inclusive Growth: Role of Platforms conference, organised by Zomato and Blinkit in collaboration with Startup India, DPIIT in New Delhi. The panel featured Mayank Dias, Advocate, Michael Dias & Associates and Moderator, FICCI Taskforce for Platform Aggregators; Sriram Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Pension Fund Management Limited; Bhavya Sharma, Senior Director – Corporate Communications and ESG, Urban Company; Aniket Doegar, Founder, Haqdarshak and Akshar Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fixerra. They shared insights on how platforms, policy and technology can work together to strengthen financial security for gig workers.

Unique Gig Workers Model

India’s regulatory framework for gig workers has been evolving alongside the growth of digital platforms. Mayank Dias explained the unique approach India has adopted. Traditionally, labour markets operated within two clear structures. At one end, there is the formal employer–employee relationship, wherein workers are eligible for long-term financial benefits, while they offer their services exclusively to an employer. On the other end are independent service providers, such as freelancers, who enjoy abundant flexibility but no social security. “While crafting India’s Code on Social Security, our legislators had the foresight to recognize a third and hybrid approach, which has elements of both,” he informed. “This model balances flexibility with safeguards.”

Under this framework, gig workers are eligible for social protection benefits across areas such as life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, childcare support and old-age protection.

Platforms as Financial Enablers

Interestingly, even prior to the implementation of the Code on Social Security, platforms in India had already begun institutionalizing its essence in practice. Zomato and Blinkit, for instance, introduced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening financial and social security for delivery partners engaged with their platforms. These combined insurance coverage, earnings protection, financial literacy and access to formal long-term savings instruments.

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