In the land of opportunity, where hard work meets hustle, Hayson Tasher is living proof that grit still pays off. Based in California, Hayson licensed bail bondsman, bounty hunter, and founder of Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS), has built his security company from the ground up. And when we say “from the ground up,” we mean it literally because even today, Hayson himself still works field security details alongside managing office operations.
OLDPGS isn't just another uniformed service; it's a mission-driven force rooted in real-life experiences, bootstrapped funding, and unwavering values. While many look for shortcuts or political leverage, Tasher’s brand remains loyal to its principle: “Dedicated to administrating a safe and secure environment.”
From $2,000 and a Dream
The journey wasn’t glamorous. Tasher began with just a $2,000 business credit card, no loans, no investors, and certainly no handouts. In the early days, he made payroll every two weeks, even before paying himself, often balancing bills on a tightrope while waiting for client payments that operated on net-30 cycles.
“I remember paying the guards their earnings every 2 weeks before I paid myself,” he shares. “All worth it in the end, I made payroll.”
That level of responsibility, especially in the security industry, is rare. It wasn’t just about keeping people safe, it was about ensuring his team felt secure in their roles, too.
Becoming Bigger Than the Badge
Before starting OLDPGS, Hayson juggled shifts at two to three different companies, loading his schedule with consistent work while quietly plotting his path. “After getting so many certifications and licenses, I realized I was bigger than the company I was working for,” he recalls.
It was never about ego; it was about realizing potential. With enough saved to cover state licenses and operational costs, Tasher launched OLDPGS solo but with a bold vision.
Today, OLDPGS offers armed and unarmed guard services, alarm response, and soon-to-launch private investigation solutions. And that’s not all, on the horizon are OLDPGS-branded tactical boots, uniforms, batons, firearms, and even retail stores. “We’re a growing company with several affiliated security professionals,” Hayson proudly adds.
Integrity Over Politics
During the pandemic, OLDPGS was classified as an essential service, keeping operations running while ensuring public and property safety. While many competitors leveraged DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) certifications to win government contracts, Tasher took a different route.
Even when offered contracts worth hundreds of millions, Hayson declined if it meant compromising OLDPGS values. “We’re security professionals, not politicians,” he states firmly. “We earned our work like any other vendor.”
This is a brand that doesn’t chase headlines, it builds trust, one post at a time.
Leading From the Front
What truly sets Hayson Tasher apart from his peers? He doesn’t just run the company, he still stands post, works active field assignments, and oversees internal operations. In an industry where most founders quickly retreat behind desks, Hayson remains hands-on and ever-present.
His life lesson? “Do something in a field you enjoy. Yes, sometimes you’ll do what you don’t want to, but the goal is to find joy in the journey. Mechanics love cars and work on them; I love security, and I live it.”
Looking Ahead
The future is ambitious, but it’s grounded in the same values that built OLDPGS. Hayson envisions a nationwide presence complete with retail outlets, branded tactical gear, and expanded services. And while the tools may change, the core principle remains the same: opportunity is key.
In a world increasingly driven by shortcuts and gimmicks, Old Patrolman Guard Services is a refreshing reminder that resilience, integrity, and hard work still define real success.
First Published: Nov 12, 2025, 18:47
