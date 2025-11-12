In the land of opportunity, where hard work meets hustle, Hayson Tasher is living proof that grit still pays off. Based in California, Hayson licensed bail bondsman, bounty hunter, and founder of Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS), has built his security company from the ground up. And when we say “from the ground up,” we mean it literally because even today, Hayson himself still works field security details alongside managing office operations.

OLDPGS isn't just another uniformed service; it's a mission-driven force rooted in real-life experiences, bootstrapped funding, and unwavering values. While many look for shortcuts or political leverage, Tasher’s brand remains loyal to its principle: “Dedicated to administrating a safe and secure environment.”

From $2,000 and a Dream

The journey wasn’t glamorous. Tasher began with just a $2,000 business credit card, no loans, no investors, and certainly no handouts. In the early days, he made payroll every two weeks, even before paying himself, often balancing bills on a tightrope while waiting for client payments that operated on net-30 cycles.

“I remember paying the guards their earnings every 2 weeks before I paid myself,” he shares. “All worth it in the end, I made payroll.”

That level of responsibility, especially in the security industry, is rare. It wasn’t just about keeping people safe, it was about ensuring his team felt secure in their roles, too.

