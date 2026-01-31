For years, India’s fuel conversation has centred on availability, pricing, and emissions compliance. But as mobility volumes grow and vehicles remain on the road longer, expectations from petrol itself are beginning to change.
Today’s motorists are no longer asking only how far a fuel can take them. Increasingly, they want to know what it does to their engine over time — how it affects performance, reliability, mileage, and maintenance in real-world driving conditions.
It is within this evolving context that Jio-bp has introduced petrol with ACTIVE Technology, a formulation designed not just to protect engines, but to actively clean them as vehicles are driven.
Launch at India Energy Week 2026
The product was launched at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, one of India’s key platforms for energy and mobility discussions.
During the event, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, visited the Jio-bp stall.
From Protection to Active Engine Clean-Up
Traditionally, premium fuels have focused on preventing future deposit build-up in engines. Jio-bp’s ACTIVE Technology goes a step further.
The formulation is engineered to remove existing deposits from critical engine parts, addressing residue that accumulates over time and impacts combustion efficiency and engine smoothness. By actively cleaning these deposits, the fuel helps restore engine performance and sustain it over continued usage.
According to Jio-bp, this clean-up capability can translate into up to 100 km of additional driving per year for typical Indian two- and four-wheeler users — at no extra cost compared to regular petrol.
Designed for Indian Driving Realities
Fuel performance claims often hinge on laboratory conditions. Jio-bp has emphasised that ACTIVE Technology petrol has been developed and validated with Indian engines, usage patterns, and traffic conditions in mind.
Built on over 100 years of bp’s global fuel research leadership, the petrol has undergone extensive development using both industry-standard tests and customised validation methods aligned to India’s diverse engine landscape.
To demonstrate its effectiveness under real-world conditions, Jio-bp ran a motorcycle for more than 4,000 km at the Coimbatore test track, replicating sustained Indian riding scenarios. The results — including visible engine clean-up — were showcased at India Energy Week using advanced borescope imaging.
The removal of deposits helps reverse their adverse impact on vehicle performance, reliability, and smooth operation. Based on average annual mileage of Indian two-wheelers and four-wheelers, these improvements can translate into better fuel efficiency and measurable mileage gains over the year.
What This Means for Motorists
From a consumer perspective, the benefits are practical, measurable, and focused on everyday driving.
Petrol with ACTIVE Technology is built around what motorists value most:
- Improved mileage, delivering up to 100 km of extra driving per year, based on Indian driving patterns
- Cleaner engines, achieved by removing existing deposits from critical engine parts
- Smoother engine performance and improved drive quality
- Sustained fuel efficiency over continued usage
- Reduced maintenance impact due to cleaner engine internals
Leadership Perspective: Fuel Innovation with Everyday Impact
Commenting on the launch, Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp, highlighted the company’s focus on delivering tangible, real-world benefits.
“Indian motorists value simple, real-world outcomes — engines that run smoother, are more reliable, require less maintenance and deliver more kilometers for the same fuel spend,” he said. “With Jio-bp ACTIVE Technology, we offer petrol that actively cleans the engine as you drive, helping reverse the effects of harmful deposits.”
He added that the aim is to make advanced fuel technology a standard, accessible offering for customers across India.
Science-Backed Differentiation on Display
At India Energy Week 2026, Jio-bp demonstrated the clean-up capability of ACTIVE Technology petrol through a side-by-side comparison.
Two motorcycles were displayed — one that had operated on ACTIVE Technology petrol and another on regular petrol. Using borescope imaging, the difference in engine cleanliness was made visible, highlighting the impact of deposit removal after extended usage.
Akshay Wadhwa, CEO, Jio-bp, underscored the scientific work behind the fuel’s development.
“Backed by five years of sustained work in fuel chemistry, this petrol enhances fuel efficiency while also reducing maintenance,” he said. “The motorcycle with ACTIVE Technology petrol was run for 4,000 km at the Coimbatore testing track, and the improvements translate into gains of up to 100 km per annum. This differentiation is backed by science.”
He also noted that the fuel’s benefits are complemented by loyalty programmes and the Jio-bp Mobility+ Credit Card, extending additional value to customers.
Fuel Innovation Within a Broader Mobility Vision
The launch of ACTIVE Technology petrol aligns with Jio-bp’s broader evolution from a fuel retailer to a mobility solutions provider.
At India Energy Week, the company showcased a wider portfolio including electric vehicle charging solutions, aviation turbine fuel, doorstep diesel delivery, enhanced convenience offerings, and future-ready gaseous fuels.
This reflects Jio-bp’s focus on delivering greater value per unit of energy, while supporting India’s diverse and evolving mobility needs.
Raising Expectations from Petrol
As India’s vehicle population continues to grow and engines are expected to perform reliably over longer lifecycles, the role of petrol itself is evolving.
Jio-bp’s ACTIVE Technology petrol positions fuel as an active contributor to engine cleanliness, fuel efficiency, and sustained performance, rather than a passive input.
By combining technical depth, real-world testing, and mileage-linked benefits, the launch raises expectations from everyday petrol — reinforcing that meaningful mobility innovation can begin with what goes into the fuel tank.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Jan 31, 2024, 15:46
