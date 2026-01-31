For years, India’s fuel conversation has centred on availability, pricing, and emissions compliance. But as mobility volumes grow and vehicles remain on the road longer, expectations from petrol itself are beginning to change.

Today’s motorists are no longer asking only how far a fuel can take them. Increasingly, they want to know what it does to their engine over time — how it affects performance, reliability, mileage, and maintenance in real-world driving conditions.

It is within this evolving context that Jio-bp has introduced petrol with ACTIVE Technology, a formulation designed not just to protect engines, but to actively clean them as vehicles are driven.

Launch at India Energy Week 2026

The product was launched at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, one of India’s key platforms for energy and mobility discussions.

During the event, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, visited the Jio-bp stall.

