Visionary-women-entrepreneurs-and-brands-redefining-the-future-of-indian-lifestyle-business

Rajasi Jindal

There are entrepreneurs who spot a gap in the market, and then there are those who feel it in their bones. Nine years ago, at just 23, Rajasi Jindal looked at the baby and kids jewellery space in India and saw what most had learned to overlook dated, uninspired designs everyone simply settled for. She refused to settle. Armed with nothing but a vision, she found herself alone on the streets of Jaipur, chasing leads, with no roadmap, only resolve. Her family stood firmly behind her, shaping not just the business, but the woman behind it. Today, Rajasi Jindal is India’s destination for luxury baby and kids jewellery keepsakes crafted not for today, but to be cherished twenty years from now. Becoming a mother deepened what she builds a soulfulness that cannot be manufactured. She is not done. The innovation is continuous, the ambition unmistakable. Rajasi Jindal is just getting started.

Mitan Ghosh Designs

Mitan Ghosh Designs is redefining the Benarasi saree for the global stage. Standing at the intersection of heritage and high fashion, the label rejects mass-produced imitations in favor of true loom-restored authenticity. The brand’s signature “Heirloom-Tech” combines the intricate mathematics of Naksha weaving with a modern colour story. The Impact: Direct partnerships with master artisans have revived 500+ archival designs and boosted weaver incomes. The Quality: A guaranteed commitment to 100% pure silk (Silkmark Certified) and top quality zari dipped in gold and silver. The Reach: Featured in leading publications and worn by icons like Madhuri Dixit. Through Ethical Aestheticism, Mitan Ghosh Designs proves that beauty begins with dignity, making every drape an investment in Indian craftsmanship.

Mushroom on Toast

Mushroom on Toast began as an informed passion - a long-term commitment to Indian textile and craft. At its core are Nandita Goliya and Suvarna Goliya, a mother-daughter duo bringing distinct strengths to the brand. Nandita’s deep understanding of fabric, sourcing, and hand processes grounds every collection in authenticity. Suvarna’s instinct for texture and contemporary form transforms these materials into modern silhouettes inspired by nature. Working with authentic Indian crafts such as shibori, jamdani, handwoven jute, and kala cotton, each collection is an exploration of process pleating, dyeing, stitching and finishing done thoughtfully by hand, from fabric to final detail. Their vision extends beyond clothing. They seek to reposition Indian textiles as a living design language worthy of global respect and everyday investment. Proudly Made in India, Mushroom on Toast champions mindful production, material integrity, and cultural continuity, building not just a premium label but a community that wears craft with pride now, and for the future.

SHOW SHAA by Ashima

Redefining Modern-Indian Occasion Wear ​Founded in 2016, SHOW SHAA by Ashima is a premium label bridging the gap between traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary global aesthetics. For Ashima, design was never just a career; it was a medium for storytelling. Driven by an almost archival obsession with detail and a lifelong passion for Indian artistry, she meticulously oversees every signature floral motif and hand-drawn print that defines the brand’s DNA. ​What began as a personal quest to create expressive festive wear has evolved into a powerhouse recognized for its intricate embroidery and thoughtful silhouettes. From fusion sets to luxury lehengas, each piece reflects Ashima’s belief that fashion should be an emotional experience. Currently retailing via its flagship Delhi studio and top-tier luxury platforms, SHOW SHAA is scaling its global footprint, elevating heritage craft through a lens of modern, soulful innovation.

Studio Moda India

Studio Moda India is a conscious resort-wear label from Kolkata, that blends signature design with social responsibility. Founded in 2018 by Devina Salarpuria, with roots from Chennai, she has the experience of the best of both worlds - the individualistic southern mindset and the cultural east sentiment. Studio Moda India was born from a simple but powerful realization that modern women need clothing that feels as good as it looks while also being mindful of the world it comes from. The brand is committed to circularity in design, partnering with local artisans and utilising resources regionally to boost the community economy. Natural, luxurious fabrics, locally handcrafted plastic-free embellishments, and inhouse developed prints released in limited drops define the brand’s approach. Studio Moda India also extends its ethos to social impact, supporting NGOs through various initiatives. As a women-driven organization, Studio Moda India celebrates the skill and dedication of artisans who bring each piece to life. Inspired by travel, everyday observations, and lived experiences, every piece of clothing has a story of design and an underlying philosophy of ease, intention, and mindful making. Studio Moda India stands for something quieter focusing on timeless forms that evolve with the spirit of the times.

Read More