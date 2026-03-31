Why succession planning is becoming critical for India's wealthy families

India is creating wealth faster than ever. But preserving that wealth across generations remains far less certain. Global studies show that nearly 70% of wealthy families lose a significant portion of their wealth by the second generation, and that number rises to 90% by the third. The reasons are rarely market-related. More often, they stem from something simpler: a lack of documentation, planning and family governance.

That challenge is the focus of the second episode of The Future of Private Wealth: Conversations on Lasting Legacies, presented by FundsIndia Private Wealth, and powered by CNBC-TV18. In this episode, host Mridu Bhandari speaks with Srinivas Mendu, CEO of FundsIndia Private Wealth, and Nikhil Mudbhatkal, Senior Vice President for Estate and Succession Planning at FundsIndia Private Wealth, about why wealth continuity planning is becoming essential for Indian families.

Why Wealth Often Disappears Across Generations

One of the most widely cited challenges in family wealth is how quickly it can dissipate. "Almost 70% of wealthy families lose significant wealth when it passes to the second generation," Nikhil Mudbhatkal said. "That number increases to nearly 90% by the third generation." The causes are rarely investment failures. Instead, they often lie in the absence of clear succession structures.

In India, the consequences of poor documentation are visible in an unexpected place: unclaimed assets. According to various estimates, unclaimed financial assets in India today are close to ₹2 lakh crore. In many cases, family members are simply unaware that these assets exist. "That itself shows the importance of basic planning," Nikhil Mudbhatkal said. "At the very least, families should maintain an asset register and ensure that members know where assets are held."

The Simplest Problem: Families Don't Document Wealth

Despite rising financial sophistication, many Indian families still avoid formal estate planning. One of the most basic steps - drafting a will - remains surprisingly rare. "Not even two to three percent of Indians have executed a will," Nikhil Mudbhatkal said, noting that the gap exists across income segments, including affluent and high-net-worth families.

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