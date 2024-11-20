Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photo Gallery
  4. In the Air: Week in photos

In the Air: Week in photos

The world never ceases to take our breath away. These photos, gripping as a chokehold or light as a breath of fresh air, resonate beyond their description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this week
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Nov 20, 2024
A woman waits for the school bus to pick up her son amidst heavy smog and reduced visibility in Noid

Image by : Sunil Ghosh/HT via Getty Images

1/15

A woman waits for the school bus to pick up her son amidst heavy smog and reduced visibility in Noida, Delhi NCR, on November 19, 2024. Despite an order to close schools due to alarmingly high pollution, some remained open.
A technician from Instrumentenbau Voigt, a musical instrument maker in Markneukirchen, Germany demon

Image by : Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via Getty Images

2/15

A technician from Instrumentenbau Voigt, a musical instrument maker in Markneukirchen, Germany demonstrates a 3D printed brass air distributor for Shawm, a double-reed woodwind instrument on November 12, 2024. Shawm is an ancestor of the oboe.
Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron gestures to the audience at an air purifier brand event in Taipei,

Image by : CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

3/15

Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron gestures to the audience at an air purifier brand event in Taipei, Taiwan, ROC on November 13, 2024.
Afghan women prepare air fryer apple chips at a factory on November 17, 2024, in Herat, Afghanistan,

Image by : Mohsen KARIMI / AFP

4/15

Afghan women prepare air fryer apple chips at a factory on November 17, 2024, in Herat, Afghanistan, where the Taliban have restricted employment for women.
Beehives are covered with tarpaulins by their keepers to protect them from an air temperature that d

Image by : Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

5/15

Beehives are covered with tarpaulins by their keepers to protect them from an air temperature that drops below zero in Erzurum, Turkiye, on November 13, 2024.
A bishop sprinkles holy water in the air on November 18, 2024, to bless the new chairs for Notre-Dam

Image by : Gaizka IROZ / AFP

6/15

A bishop sprinkles holy water in the air on November 18, 2024, to bless the new chairs for Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, manufactured by Sieges Bastiat in Hagetmau, France. The cathedral, ravaged by a 2019 fire, is set to reopen in early December this year.
Following an air raid alert, people take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Novembe

Image by : REUTERS/Alina Smutko / Reuters

7/15

Following an air raid alert, people take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 11, 2024, amidst Russia's attack on Ukraine.
A visitor experiences flight potential detection systems in a Chinese People's Liberation Army booth

Image by : Fu Tian/CNS/VCG via Getty Images

8/15

A visitor experiences flight potential detection systems in a Chinese People's Liberation Army booth at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on November 13, 2024, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.
US President Joe Biden takes part in an aerial tour of the Amazon in Marine One during his visit to

Image by : SAUL LOEB / AFP

9/15

US President Joe Biden takes part in an aerial tour of the Amazon in Marine One during his visit to Manaus, Brazil, on November 17, 2024, before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit.
People in traditional attire fire shots in the air during the International Festival of Saharan Tour

Image by : Abdelaziz Boumzar / Reuters

10/15

People in traditional attire fire shots in the air during the International Festival of Saharan Tourism in Oued Souf, Algeria, on November 14, 2024.
Hot-air balloons fly over Metropolitano Park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Le

Image by : Henry Romero / Reuters

11/15

Hot-air balloons fly over Metropolitano Park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, on November 16, 2024.
People watch smoke rise over Beirut's southern suburbs as a series of Israeli airstrikes rocks the c

Image by : Ed Ram/Getty Images

12/15

People watch smoke rise over Beirut's southern suburbs as a series of Israeli airstrikes rocks the capital on November 13, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Albanian fans with flares fill the air with chants at the Nations League soccer match between Albani

Image by : Florion Goga / Reuters

13/15

Albanian fans with flares fill the air with chants at the Nations League soccer match between Albania and Czech Republic in Tirana, Albania, on November 16, 2024.
A light art installation displays on a building at Glow, an annual open air light art festival featu

Image by : Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

14/15

A light art installation displays on a building at Glow, an annual open air light art festival featuring art and design applications using new media technologies, projection techniques, computers, sensors and animation in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on November 16, 2024.
Tributes to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who was found dead after he fell from a

Image by : Phil Noble / Reuters

15/15

Tributes to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, are placed at a park in his home town of Wolverhampton, Britain, on November 13, 2024.

More Photo Gallery

1_GettyImages-2182729133

Children's Day 2024: Reliving and renewing the child within

Nov 14, 2024
1_GettyImages-2182467510

A balancing act: In photos this Week

Nov 13, 2024
1_USA-ELECTION-TRUMP_BG

In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

Nov 7, 2024
1_SPAIN-COMET

Down to Earth: Week in pictures

Oct 23, 2024
1_GettyImages-2176400760

In Pictures: Behold the exciting conception of the Goddess Durga at this year's puja pandals

Oct 16, 2024
1_GettyImages-901213222

Ratan Tata: A titan moves on

Oct 10, 2024
See More
X