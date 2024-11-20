In the Air: Week in photos

Image by : Sunil Ghosh/HT via Getty Images
A woman waits for the school bus to pick up her son amidst heavy smog and reduced visibility in Noida, Delhi NCR, on November 19, 2024. Despite an order to close schools due to alarmingly high pollution, some remained open.
Image by : Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via Getty Images
A technician from Instrumentenbau Voigt, a musical instrument maker in Markneukirchen, Germany demonstrates a 3D printed brass air distributor for Shawm, a double-reed woodwind instrument on November 12, 2024. Shawm is an ancestor of the oboe.
Image by : CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron gestures to the audience at an air purifier brand event in Taipei, Taiwan, ROC on November 13, 2024.
Image by : Mohsen KARIMI / AFP
Afghan women prepare air fryer apple chips at a factory on November 17, 2024, in Herat, Afghanistan, where the Taliban have restricted employment for women.
Image by : Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya/Anadolu via Getty Images
Beehives are covered with tarpaulins by their keepers to protect them from an air temperature that drops below zero in Erzurum, Turkiye, on November 13, 2024.
Image by : Gaizka IROZ / AFP
A bishop sprinkles holy water in the air on November 18, 2024, to bless the new chairs for Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, manufactured by Sieges Bastiat in Hagetmau, France. The cathedral, ravaged by a 2019 fire, is set to reopen in early December this year.
Image by : REUTERS/Alina Smutko / Reuters
Following an air raid alert, people take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 11, 2024, amidst Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Image by : Fu Tian/CNS/VCG via Getty Images
A visitor experiences flight potential detection systems in a Chinese People's Liberation Army booth at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on November 13, 2024, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.
Image by : SAUL LOEB / AFP
US President Joe Biden takes part in an aerial tour of the Amazon in Marine One during his visit to Manaus, Brazil, on November 17, 2024, before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit.
Image by : Abdelaziz Boumzar / Reuters
People in traditional attire fire shots in the air during the International Festival of Saharan Tourism in Oued Souf, Algeria, on November 14, 2024.
Image by : Henry Romero / Reuters
Hot-air balloons fly over Metropolitano Park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, on November 16, 2024.
Image by : Ed Ram/Getty Images
People watch smoke rise over Beirut's southern suburbs as a series of Israeli airstrikes rocks the capital on November 13, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image by : Florion Goga / Reuters
Albanian fans with flares fill the air with chants at the Nations League soccer match between Albania and Czech Republic in Tirana, Albania, on November 16, 2024.
Image by : Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A light art installation displays on a building at Glow, an annual open air light art festival featuring art and design applications using new media technologies, projection techniques, computers, sensors and animation in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on November 16, 2024.
Image by : Phil Noble / Reuters
Tributes to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, are placed at a park in his home town of Wolverhampton, Britain, on November 13, 2024.