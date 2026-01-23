Khet Singh (29)

Co-founder, ClaimBuddy

For Khet Singh, the most broken part of India’s health care system was not the treatment itself, but what happened around it. During his early stints at health care startups, he repeatedly saw patients getting admitted, being treated and then left waiting, sometimes for days, as insurance approvals crawled through opaque processes. Hospitals struggled to recover payments, insurers demanded repeat documentation, and patients bore the uncertainty.

“Insurance is supposed to reduce anxiety,” Singh says. “Instead, for many families, it becomes another source of stress.” That observation led to ClaimBuddy, a health care technology company focussed exclusively on insurance claims, which Singh co-founded with Ajit Patel (33).

Singh’s journey into health care entrepreneurship was shaped by early exposure to startups. After graduating from Delhi University’s Khalsa College, he chose early-stage companies over large corporates, joining Urban Company when it was still building out new service categories. He later moved to Pristyn Care, where he was among the first employees and worked closely on health care operations.

After gaining first-hand experience at startups, Singh joined IIM-Bangalore with a clear intention: To learn how to build a business, and from where the idea for ClaimBuddy came about.

