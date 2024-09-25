Brand Torque hosts successful AISL Edition - II 2024 in Bangalore with Lumiere' Awards 2024

﻿ L-R : Row 1 : Sachin Tagra (Managing Partner,JSW Ventures),Mahendra Patwari (Director,MIPL Global, President, CEO Clubs India| Bangalore Chapter), Pallavi Joshi Bakhru(Partner Grant Thornton Bharat ,Leader Private Client Services), Fatema Hunaid(Office Managing Partner, Bangalore, India), Anand Shah (Head- PMS & AIF Investments at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd), Sridhar N ( Group Director & CEO- Hiranandani Group), Pallavi Joshi Bakhru(Partner Grant Thornton Bharat ,Leader Private Client Services), Sachin Tagra (Managing Partner,JSW Ventures), ,Ganesh KC( President – Pratithi Investments),Sree Priya NS (Co-Founder & Director, Entrust Family office), Sridhar N ( Group Director & CEO- Hiranandani Group).

A standout feature of the AISL Edition II – 2024 was the Lumiere Awards, which celebrate individuals who have enriched the lives of others and made significant achievements in their respective fields. This award holds a special place in our hearts as it genuinely recognizes the stalwarts across various industries. Nominations are carefully considered by our esteemed jury members, who possess relevant expertise in their domains. The selection process is unbiased and strictly based on merit, ensuring that true excellence is honored.

Brand Torque successfully curated and hosted the AISL Edition II - 2024 in Bangalore, a highly anticipated summit that brought together key players from various industries to explore innovation, alternative investments, and sustainable lifestyle practices. The event attracted prominent business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, and family offices, celebrities, fostering insightful discussions on new opportunities and industry trends.The AISL Edition II - 2024 commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony by Ms. Madhushree Dutta (CEO and Founder, Brand Torque LLP),Fatema Hunaid (Office Managing Partner, Bangalore, Grant Thornton Bharat), Anand Shah (Head - PMS & AIF Investments, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd), Pallavi Joshi Bakhru (Partner & Leader, Private Client Services, India-UK Corridor Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP), Sachin Tagra (Managing Partner, JSW Ventures).The event was strongly supported by Grant Thornton and CEO Clubs India. ICICI Prudential AMC collaborated as the Presenting Partner, while Mahindra Lifespace and K Raheja Corp collaborated as Platinum Partners. Gold Partner included Arbour Investments, Bronze Partners included Sumadhura Group & Starworth while Life Style Partner were Titan Nebula, Beverage Partner was Dewar - World's most award blended Scotch, and Gift Partner FNP.The day was packed with thought-provoking panel discussions and keynotes from esteemed speakers, including Anand Shah, Head of PMS & AIF Investments at ICICI Prudential, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder & MD of Roy Kapur Films, who shared his insights on the intersection of media, entertainment, and investments. Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoom Car, delivered a keynote on the future of sustainable investments in the mobility sector. Pavan Ranga, Chairman of Rangsons, and Director of NR Group, highlighted the growing need for sustainability-driven businesses in today’s global market. Other notable panelists included Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures, Shridhar N, Group Director & CEO of Hiranandani Group, Sree Priya NS, Co – Founder & Director – Entrust Family Office, Ganesh KC, President – Pratithi Investments all of whom contributed valuable insights on the evolving landscape of alternative investments and real estate. Real Estate Big players participated in the second panel of the day. We had stalwarts from the industry like Vishal Gupta, Principal, Principal, ICICI Prudential AMC, Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer Residential, Mahindra Life Space Developers Ltd, Ashish Dhami, Chief Sales, Marketing & Product Design, K Raheja Corp Homes and Tejas Patil, Founder Arbour Investments. The third panel was graced by Industry Thought Leaders like Umar Ali Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Solutions & Systems Pvt.Ltd, Rajesh Raju, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, Yashi Dhariwal, Head of Political & Economic Department, Honorary Consulate of Cambodia.Madhushree Dutta, Founder & CEO of Brand Torque, commented on the event’s success: “AISL Edition II has truly brought together an impressive blend of industry leaders, driving thought leadership and collaboration in the alternative investment space. The diversity of perspectives from sectors such as real estate, family offices, venture capital, and sustainable lifestyles has led to meaningful discussions on the future of alternative investments. We are proud to have created a platform that fosters innovation, deepens relationships, and opens new opportunities for businesses and investors alike. The success of this edition further strengthens our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for sustainable growth.”Fatema Hunaid, Office Managing Partner, Bangalore, Grant Thornton Bharat, shared her perspective, saying, “As the investment landscape evolves, alternative investments are becoming increasingly crucial in providing diversified and stable returns. Platforms like AISL are essential in fostering collaboration and innovation among industry leaders to drive sustainable and impactful investment strategies.AISL Edition II proved to be a remarkable platform for industry stakeholders to network and discuss future innovations. The event’s success reaffirms Brand Torque’s commitment to fostering collaboration and thought leadership. Looking ahead, the organization plans to continue its mission of bridging the gap between industries and sustainable investments through further editions of the AISL summit and other key initiatives.