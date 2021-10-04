Decoding digital transformation to drive growth, enhance solutions

‘Digital’ has become the buzzword for all businesses today. Be it digital technologies, digital data, digital media, digital transformation or digital marketing, companies are increasingly focusing on developing their digital landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the pace of digital adoption, making companies reinvent their operations, starting from customer acquisition to customer service. In the current scenario, digital transformation has become inevitable for organisations to maintain a competitive edge and survive in a rapidly evolving business ecosystem. NTT DATA Business Solutions, with over 30 years’ experience in SAP implementations and an in-depth knowledge of cross-industry business processes and scenarios, has emerged as a thought leader that helps organizations achieve sustained gains in corporate value by designing, implementing, managing, and enhancing SAP solutions. NTT DATA has worked with industries across sectors during the pandemic to help them overcome challenges and thrive in a competitive business environment.Hence, to understand how emerging new-age technologies are reshaping the business landscape, NTT DATA Business Solutions, in collaboration with Moneycontrol, brought together industry leaders and tech experts on the Future Techshot Summit, on 22nd September 2021, to talk about their digital transformation journeys and the role of tech in streamlining businesses. The summit was kicked off with an insightful conversation between the chief guest Mr. Rajat Agarwal, Deputy Director and Chief Information Security Officer, National Health Authority and Ruchira Sharma from Moneycontrol. Mr. Agarwal stressed on the need for businesses to understand customer demands and identify inefficiencies in their existing processes before beginning their digital transformation journey. He also spoke at length about the challenges in tech adoption and the future of businesses.While the pandemic has given an impetus to digital adoption, it has also made businesses face unforeseen supply chain vulnerabilities and disruptions. To discuss how organisations can avoid such disruptions in the future and leverage technology to address the current challenges, the next segment in the summit brought together Gautam Garg, Senior Director and CIO, PepsiCo India; Annie Mathew, CIO, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.; Zurvan Marolia, Senior VP, Product Supply at Godrej Interior; Prasad S. Deshpande, Senior VP, Head of Global Procurement and Supply Chain, Biocon; Anand Kundu, Director, Solution Management, Digital Logistics, SAP, for an insightful panel discussion on ‘Using Advanced Technologies for Efficient Supply Chain Planning’. The panelists stressed on the need for businesses to be agile and future ready. Digital supply chains, emerging technologies, and robust risk management frameworks emerged as the key factors in making businesses resilient to future disruptions.In the next segment, Mr. Jigar Shah, Associate Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions shared his insights on intelligent supply chains and end-to-end traceability. He highlighted NTT DATA Business Solutions’ role in coming up with out-of-the-box solutions to increase automation and develop industry-specific products that help businesses define their digital roadmap.Technological innovations including mobile computing, big data, and business analytics are driving the growth of businesses and the roles of CFOs are rapidly changing to adapt to this accelerated pace of digital adoption. Therefore, NTT DATA brought together industry leaders to discuss ‘How Can CFOs Use Technology to Drive Strategic Business Decisions’ in an immensely engaging fireside chat. The panel consisted of Sandhya Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Schindler India Private Limited; Anurag Mantri, Group CFO, Jindal Stainless; Rakesh Agarwal, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare Limited; Keval Shah, Director, Industry and Customer Advisory, ERP and Finance SAP; and Sugata Sircar, SCFO, Schneider Electric India. The discussion shed light on how the CFOs of today are not just corporate bookkeepers but also key partners in business leadership and need to keep a lookout for continuous disruptions and risks.The chat was followed by keynote addresses from Ravindra Verma, VP, NTT DATA Business Solutions and Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, VP, Mid-Market India Sub Content. Mr. Verma talked about how NTT DATA Business Solutions has been working with customers across industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, CPG and manufacturing with an intelligent bouquet of SAP solutions to drive digital transformations and help businesses overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. On the other hand, Mr. Subramanian spoke about the importance of MSMEs in driving India’s economic growth and their immense potential to adopt new technologies and help secure more wins for the country in the global space.The summit was concluded by an initiative by Moneycontrol to award the digital torch bearers of the country that adopted technological solutions at scale during the pandemic to optimise business processes, minimise costs, and emerge as the ‘Pioneers of Change’. This recognition was aimed at encouraging businesses to propel their digital transformation journeys and pave the way for a future and tech-ready India.