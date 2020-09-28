Dr. Purshotam Lal - Transforming healthcare with a vision

Unwavering will and a strong intent makes everything possible. Who knew an ordinary boy from a remote village in Punjab will revolutionize the world of heart care in India and the world will follow his footsteps. Dr. Purshotam Lal, a visionary whose desire to serve the masses with best-in-class affordable healthcare made it possible. Internationally acclaimed for his contributions in the medical field, Dr. Purshotam Lal has been duly recognized and honoured with prestigious awards including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dr. B.C. Roy National Award amongst many others. He never let the adversities stop him from achieving his goal of providing quality healthcare services to masses at an affordable price. Not leaving a single stone unturned in making this dream possible, Dr. Purshotam Lal studied under street lights, never complaining about the resources and today he heads a multi-hospital group, Metro Group of Hospital, which is driven by his vision of serving the humanity.
Dr. Purshotam Lal is an internationally acclaimed Interventional Cardiologist who epitomizes the best in professional excellence and service to humanity, especially the poor and the needy. Dr. Lal was trained at world renowned medical institutions in the UK, Germany, and the USA. He is fellow of American College of Cardiology, American College of Medicine, Royal College of Physician (Canada), British Cardiovascular Interventional Society, German Society of Cardiovascular Research, Fellow of Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions, USA, etc. He has the unique distinction of pioneering the largest number of procedures in the field of Interventional Cardiology for the first time in the country such as Slow Rotational Angioplasty, Atherectomy, Rotablator, Stenting, Heart hole closure, etc.
He has developed techniques of Aortofemoral bypass support (partial artificial heart), Opening of tight heart valves with echo without Cath Lab. He has performed the first case of Non-surgical heart hole closure (ASD) with monodisc device and the first case of Non-surgical aortic valve replacement with core valve, both being the first time in the world. He is the first investigator of Inoue Balloon Mitral Valvuloplasty in the Country and his name has been listed in the ‘Limca Book of World Records’.
In pursuance of his mission, he has established Twelve state-of-the-art Hospitals. Such is Dr. Lal’s commitment to his mission that an ever-increasing number of poor patients have been treated either free of cost or at concessional rates and ‘No patient is ever turned back for want of money’. He has been named as ‘Creator of Affordable Healthcare’ by ‘Express Healthcare’, a leading health magazine and has been a trendsetter for NRIs to return to India to serve the needy people.
Envisioning a healthy India, Metro Group of Hospitals was laid on a foundation to make world class healthcare facilities accessible to the masses of India. In just 2 decades, Metro as a group has evolved as a pioneer in providing advanced medical care at affordable prices with state-of-the-art multispecialty hospitals equipped with avant-garde facilities and team of healthcare veterans dedicated to bestow exceptional service and highest standard of care to patients. Metro Group of Hospitals is a group of 12 Multi Specialty hospitals across India, out of which 10 are NABH Accredited and 4 are NABL Accredited. A group of super-specialized hospitals dedicated to specialties like Heart & Cancer. With an unwavering commitment to provide best treatment to patients, Metro Group of Hospitals has a distinguished team of doctors led by Dr. Purshotam Lal.
Metro hospitals provide multispecialty care for 35 Chief and Allied-specialities that include Anaesthesiology, Cardiology & CTVS, Dentistry, Gastroenterology & Gastro Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurosciences, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Oncology & Oncosurgery, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Spine Surgery, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Physiotherapy Plastic, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Rheumatology, Stem Cell Therapy, Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, Blood Bank, Dermatology, Endocrinology And Diabetes, ENT & Cochlear Implant, Haematology, Holistic Medicine, Homeopathy, Interventional Radiology Laboratory, Laparoscopic & General Surgery, Nephrology & Renal Transplant, Nutrition & Health, Ophthalmology, Metro Eye Centre, Psychiatry, Psychology, Radiology, and Urology.
It’s a matter of great pride that many hospitals across the country refer their most complicated cases to Metro Group of Hospital, confiding for unparalleled treatment. Catalyst for Metro’s growth is its research and development. Extensive research helps innovate new cures and outsource new technology to provide best in class health care services to the patients. People from across the globe visit Metro Group of Hospitals for Exclusive Healthcare Beyond Borders. Envisaging to redefine healthcare by offering unrivalled expertise, state of the art technology & superlative patient care, Metro Group of Hospitals aims to touch a million lives with care and set up more dedicated centers to provide wholesome treatment to the patients from all over the country and abroad. Metro Group of Hospitals are committed to provide Quality Healthcare for Everyone.
Dr. Purshotam Lal
Padma Vibhushan and Dr. B C Roy National Awardee
Founder & Chairman – Metro Group of Hospitals
https://www.metrohospitals.com/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.