Izabela Hamilton, CEO & Founder Of Rankbell providing financial freedom to sellers

Though waiting in line for hours in the freezing cold outside of a Romanian bakery to get 2 loaves of bread to feed a family of five once seemed normal - Izabela Hamilton, dreamed of something bigger. Shortly before turning 21, she was accepted into a Visa program that would allow her to come to America - a day that changed her life forever. Hamilton immigrated by herself, working 60+ hours per week in a string of odd jobs to make money to support not only herself and her big dreams, but also help her family back home. She recalls, “​All I thought of every day was being with them again. I wanted them to never have to worry about money again. I didn’t care how much I had to work as long as they were happy. Endless nights I fell asleep crying due to exhaustion, and missing family and friends, but I knew the way to the top is built on a strong foundation. I couldn’t give up at the first sign of hardship. I was set up to succeed and that’s all I saw.” For Hamilton, failure was not an option. So she started with a laptop and a dream, and Rankbell ​a boutique Amazon concierge specializing in helping sellers grow their businesses -​was born. She knew with her fiery passion, hard work ethic, and dedication to making her life better than she could ​one day help 1 million sellers reach the same goal she had — financial freedom through the success of their business. ​Hamilton now runs the company with a team of like minded individuals - all united in the goal of helping others. Rankbell has already helped thousands of sellers - some of whom started with profits as low as $100 per month - grow their businesses into 7, 8, and sometimes even 9 figures, and wants to achieve their mission of helping one million Amazon sellers grow their businesses by the year 2030. Established in 2015, the ranking service is well on its way to meet that goal by providing sellers with a variety of services to help increase Amazon rankings, boost sales, and maximize profits. These services include Rank or Tank - which assists with product launches - content marketing, PPC ad management campaigns, listing optimization and keyword research, product images and video and social media. Rankbell proudly supports their customers on each step of the journey and has grown tremendously in the five years since its inception - even being ​voted as the leading experts in their industry recently.