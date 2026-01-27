Advertisement
Photo of the day: India-EU announce 'mother of all deals'
India and the European Union announced on January 27 the "mother of all deals", a huge trade pact to create a market of two billion people, reached after two decades of negotiations.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 15:44 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Sajjad Hussain / AFP
First Published: Jan 27, 2026, 15:49
