Photo of the day: India-EU announce 'mother of all deals'

India and the European Union announced on January 27 the "mother of all deals", a huge trade pact to create a market of two billion people, reached after two decades of negotiations.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 15:44 IST1 min
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as European Council President Antonio Costa watches during joint press statements after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 27, 2026. India and the European Union announced on January 27 the "mother of all deals", a huge trade pact to create a market of two billion people, reached after two decades of negotiations.
Image: Photo by Sajjad Hussain / AFP

First Published: Jan 27, 2026, 15:49

