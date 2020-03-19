Pinkvilla's #WomanUp Touches 66.8 Million Users for International Women's Day

Empowering the sisterhood, leading entertainment portal Pinkvilla celebrated International Women’s Day 2020 by capturing powerful narratives of entertainment’s leading ladies with the theme #WomanUp. The 10-day celebration featured female celebrities from Bollywood and television who have motivated millions of women in India with their inspiring lives. The entertainment portal whipped up a 10-episode talk show special titled Woman Up with prominent celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neena Gupta and Taapsee Pannu, who left a lasting imprint on the industry.
The episodes, each around 20 minutes in length, went live on the Pinkvilla website, as well as YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, Twitter, Hotstar, and the likes. From accounts of sexism, casting couch and trolling, to experiences with rejections, nepotism, online bullying and parenting, Woman Up had it all. Industry doyens Neena Gupta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Dia Mirza shared incredible insights from their experience; Taapsee Pannu and Prajakta Koli were staunchly vocal about making their mark in the industry as outsiders; and Jacqueline Fernandez and Rashami Desai did not hesitate to call out sexist behaviour that they encountered in their career.
The 10-episode series clocked in total views of 22.2 million across platforms. Woman Up’s cross-platform reach touched an astounding 66.8 million. The episode featuring Dia Mirza, where she discussed rejections, social taboos, her separation from Sahil Sangha & her parents' divorce, is the most viewed episode, capping a reach of one million viewers within an hour of going live. Another highlight is the second most-viewed episode with television actor Rashami Desai, where she spoke about contemporary issues such as the casting couch, sexism, and depression, as well as her divorce with Nandish Sandhu. You can watch all the episodes here - #WomanUp
“As a woman in the industry myself, Woman Up is a big win for me and team. Each episode was candidly honest and had some amazing insight for our audience. That kind of value creation is something that we at Pinkvilla are constantly striving for,” says Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder, Pinkvilla.
As a top entertainment portal in India with 20.8 million unique visitors (based on Comscore January 2020), Pinkvilla aims to sustain the conversation. It is looking to make Woman Up a yearly series, offering more for viewers next year by upholding the significance and contributions of women in the industry.
About Us
Pinkvilla provides breaking news, scoops, top event coverages, live steams and celebrity fashion trends to Bollywood aficionados and is the numero uno of entertainment journalism in the digital space. Pinkvilla has an unparalleled digital reach across 25 million unique users and records 112 million pages views over its web, mobile and app platforms on a monthly basis.
It is founded by Nandini Shenoy, a former Microsoft engineer and is run passionately for the sheer love of cinema. Pinkvilla has converged the latest business, strategic and technological talents to bring to readers and celebs the wholesome Bollywood experience in just once click!
Website - https://www.pinkvilla.com/
Instagram - https://instagram.com/pinkvilla
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.