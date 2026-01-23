Homes and cities were once designed for comfort.

Now, they must be designed for survival.

As climate extremes intensify, heatwaves, flash floods, pollution spikes, architecture sits at the front line of the fight between human ambition and environmental reality. And that fight calls for a new kind of imagination: one that protects, adapts and thinks ahead.

That’s the conversation Forbes India presents Interface Design Guild unlocked in its latest episode - Designing for Resilience with two leaders who shape how India will build forward:

Sanjay Wadhwa, Managing Director, SWBI Architects and Agradeep Mondal, MD - India & SAARC, Interface India

Climate-Responsive Design Isn’t a Choice Anymore - It’s the Starting Point

“Architecture must respond to where we build, whom we build for, and why.”

— Sanjay Wadhwa

The blueprint of resilience begins right at the drawing board; how a building faces the sun, breathes through facades, shields from dust, or cools without mechanical overload. Cities like Delhi need forms that fight heat islands and filter polluted air, while coastal zones must withstand rain and rising water.

