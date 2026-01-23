Advertisement
Photo of the day: Rehearsals on for Republic Day parade

Even as it rains off-season in New Delhi, Indian soldiers march on, practicing for the annual Republic Day parade.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 17:42 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Adnan Abidi / Reuters

First Published: Jan 23, 2026, 17:47

