The idea of nation-building is increasingly being shaped not just by the institutions, but by the entrepreneurs, founders who are building businesses grounded in local realities, solving real needs, and scaling with ambition. As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, PayU, India’s leading diversified fintech platform has launched ‘Startup Republic’ campaign, turning the spotlight to the breadth and depth of India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Marking #10YearsOfStartupIndia, Startup Republic campaign brings together stories of 36 entrepreneurs including DPIIT recognized startups from all states and union territories of India, who are actively shaping the country's contemporary startup ecosystem. By featuring founders from every corner of the country, the campaign creates a truly national narrative rooted in authentic local experiences, displaying that innovation has no single pin code.

India's startup landscape, as of December 31, 2025, boasts more than 2 lakh DPIIT-recognized startups across diverse verticals – from D2C to fintech and beyond - that have generated employment for over 2.1 million people. Startup republic campaign showcases entrepreneurs from DPIIT recognized startups located in emerging entrepreneurial hubs outside the metros, highlighting narratives from geographically underrepresented regions.

"The next decade of India's digital economy will be built by founders who understand local consumers deeply and scale with global ambition," says Vineet Sethi, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, PayU.

For Sethi, this campaign reflects a core belief: "At PayU, we believe India's greatest asset is entrepreneurial spirit. Startup Republic celebrates entrepreneurs actively writing India's future through authentic storytelling, because innovation has no zip code in India and real nation-building happens when founders from Ladakh to Lakshadweep see that their dreams matter."

The scale and ambition of Startup Republic campaign mirrors Startup India’s vision for inclusive growth. Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, says "Under Startup India, India's startup ecosystem is moving beyond scale to focus on depth and genuine impact.

Read More