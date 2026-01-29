Budget glossary: What do all the big words mean?

Union Budget

The most comprehensive report of the finances of the government in which revenues from all sources and expenses from all activities are put together. It also includes government’s estimates for the next fiscal year called Budgeted Estimates.

Direct and Indirect Taxes

Direct taxes fall directly on individuals and corporations. Example: Income tax

Indirect taxes are imposed on goods and services, to be paid by consumers when they buy them.

Example: GST

Fiscal Deficit

The difference of the government's total expenditure over total non-borrowed receipts.

Revenue Deficit

The difference between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts.

Fiscal Policy

It is the government’s action or plan to aggregate levels of revenue and expenses. Through this, the government influences the economy.

Read More