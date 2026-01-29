India’s expenditure on R&D just 0.6 percent of GDP: Economic Survey

India’s gross expenditure on research and development (R&D) remains stuck at approximately 0.64 percent of GDP, says the Economic Survey 2025-26. This figure is significantly lower than the 2.5 to 5 percent range of innovation-led economies like the US, China and Israel.

The Survey clarifies that India’s R&D gap stems not from a lack of talent, but from minimal private sector participation and a failure to translate research into scalable commercial products. While the country excels at early-stage research—technology readiness levels (TRL) 1-3—but an industrial economy requires TRL 7-9 products ready for market deployment. The intermediate stage—prototyping, piloting and characterisation, which constitutes the “valley of death”, is where Indian innovation consistently stagnates.

In today’s global economy, innovation has transcended its role as a productivity driver to become the primary currency of national security and geopolitical leverage. And recognising this critical gap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi operationalised the Rs1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme in November 2025, reflecting the government’s commitment to incentivise private sector innovation.

The Economic Survey proposes complementing this with Translational Research Centres (TRCs)—for piloting and prototyping that would reduce the cost and risk of testing, validating and scaling new technologies for startups, MSMEs, industry and academic institutions.

