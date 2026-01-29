Nations-controlling-chips-materials-apis-have-reverse-leverage-economic-survey

As global capital flows align with geopolitical fault lines, nations controlling critical supplies such as semiconductors and advanced materials possess “reverse leverage”, notes the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled on Thursday.

India must avoid becoming a “client state” as the global tech landscape splits. The Survey notes that “India risks remaining a ‘service provider’ to the developed world, vulnerable to technology denial regimes and supply chain shocks”, Alternatively, it says, India can pursue dual objectives: Defensive sovereignty to prevent supply shocks, and offensive leverage by becoming indispensable in high-tech domains.

To achieve leverage and address such vulnerabilities, India is shifting its focus towards developing a comprehensive domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

The India Semiconductor Mission and Semicon India programme form the cornerstone of this strategy. India has launched an ambitious Rs76,000 crore Semiconductor Mission to build end-to-end domestic chip manufacturing capabilities as global supply chains face mounting geopolitical pressures.

