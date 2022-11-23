WEF invites Shiba Inu to help develop its project on Metaverse Global Policy





The World Economic Forum has invited the developer of the meme coin, Shiba Inu, who goes by the name Shytoshi Kusama to work on the metaverse (MV) global policy. In an official tweet, he said, "#ShibArmy I need a quick vote: We have been kindly invited to work with the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM as it pertains to their MV global policy. Would love to know what you all think because it's not our decision, but yours."

Kusama ran a poll on Twitter to know if the community wanted the meme coin to associate with WEF on the MV global policy. The poll till now seems to be in favour of Shiba Inu collaborating with WEF for the project.





Kusama in a follow-up tweet said, “Yes I am serious. We would be at the table with policy makers and would help shape global policy for the MV alongside other giants like FB (bye Zuck), Sand, Decentraland etc.”





The association with WEF had many Twitter users raise concerns on the fact that the collaboration may delay the launch of the Shibarium, a layer-two blockchain that has a key role to play in burning the supply of Shiba Inu tokens.





Working with Meta and Decentraland will help WEF bring about great critical policies in the Metaverse domain.





Shiba Inus’s involvement in The Metaverse can be seen through a series of the introduction to new concepts. Back in February of 2021, Shiba Inu entered Metaverse by introducing Shiba Lands. At the beginning of November 2022, SHIB: The Metaverse launched the art concept, Dunes. Last month saw them bringing about an art concept, Canyon, which was an inspiration from Badlands.





Now that they have been invited to the WEF project on global metaverse policy, Shiba Inu is trying to prove that they are more capable than just being known as a meme coin.

In order to ensure their developments in the Metaverse are excellent, they have collaborated with The Third Floor (TTF), a visualisation company that had worked with Marvel.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash