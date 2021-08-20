  1. Home
In this Willy Wonka-themed hotel room, you can lick the wallpaper

A British hotel dedicated to chocolate has taken its passion for the chocolat a step further to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Aug 20, 2021 12:12:13 PM IST
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 12:27:50 PM IST

The Chocolate Box Hotel has created a special Willy Wonka room where you can lick the wallpaper. 
Image: Thechocolateboxhotel.co.uk / Screenshot 2021

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a British hotel, already dedicated to chocolate, has recreated its fantasy atmosphere.

When you hear the name Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, do you immediately think of Tim Burton's film with Johnny Depp? Well, you should know that a first version, directed by Mel Stuart and released in 1971, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

To honor the occasion, The Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth on the south coast of the United Kingdom has teamed up with booking platform LateRoom to offer a special Willy Wonka-themed room. But beware, as in the movie, you must have your Golden Ticket to enter the door.

In the room, a chocolate fountain hosts candies, chocolates, and sweets for dipping. There are unlimited drinks and hot chocolate. The icing on the cake is the fruit-flavored wallpaper, which you can lick. Not to worry! Due to health and safety protocols, the wallpaper is changed for every new guest.  

In the bathroom, the toiletries are edible and taste of cocoa. For those who've always dreamed of it, it's even possible to fill the tub with chocolate.

The price of the room is 240€ per night, to be booked via LateRoom. More generally chocolate-themed rooms can be booked via the hotel's website.  

