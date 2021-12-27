The road is lined with shops, freshly-painted and sparkling, but most were closed.

Image: Sabah Arar / AFP



The Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday celebrated the renovation of the historic heart of its book trade, in the latest sign of an artistic renaissance after decades of conflict and strife.



In a city where explosions once could mean only one thing—violence—colourful fireworks lit up the sky during festivities organised by Baghdad municipality to inaugurate the renovated Al-Mutanabbi Street.



Its new look comes alongside art exhibitions, gallery openings, book fairs and festivals reflecting a fledgling cultural renaissance, and recalling a golden age when Baghdad was considered one of the Arab world's cultural capitals.



Al-Mutanabbi Street was first inaugurated in 1932 by King Faisal I and named after the celebrated 10th century poet Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, who was born under the Abbasid dynasty in what would become modern-day Iraq.





Islet of beauty