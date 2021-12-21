A worker at the Mosul Museum tries to reassemble from broken fragments a larger artefact bearing cuneiform inscriptions, at the museum in Iraq's northern city

Image: Zaid AL-Obeidi / AFP



Left in ruins by jihadists, Iraq's once-celebrated Mosul museum and its 2,500-year-old treasures are being given a second life thanks to restoration efforts backed by French experts.



Ancient artefacts in the museum were smashed into little pieces when Islamic State group fighters seized the northern city of Mosul in 2014 and made it their seat of power for three years.



"We must separate all the fragments... It's like a puzzle, you try to retrieve the pieces that tell the same story," said restoration worker Daniel Ibled, commissioned by France's famous Louvre museum, which is supporting Iraqi museum employees.



"Little by little, you manage to recreate the full set."





Giant jigsaw puzzle



Empty spaces

