Faced with financial woes, the Burning Man festival is auctioning off a host of treasures

The "Ascension" (2021) NFT by Peter Ruprecht goes under the hammer as part of the "Boundless Space... The Possibilities of Burning Man" auction.

It's been two years since the flames went out at Burning Man. Faced with these successive cancellations, the American festival's organizers have joined forces with the auction house Sotheby's to sell off sculptures, paintings, collectibles, NFTs and mutant vehicles, as a way to ensure the survival of the artistic gathering.



For over 30 years, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada for a week to build a temporary city. While this internationally renowned creative gathering was one of the many victims of the pandemic, its organizers hope to keep its spirit alive with the help of Sotheby's.





"A provocative force" in the art world