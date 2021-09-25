This self-portrait of Frida Kahlo could fetch $30 million

The last 'bust' self-portrait of Frida Kahlo will come to auction in mid-November at Sotheby's.

Image: Courtesy of Sotheby's



No doubt about it: this painting coming to market is a historic work. In November, Sotheby's will auction off a rare self-portrait by Frida Kahlo during its "Modern Evening Sale" in New York. A painting that could set multiple new records.





Fridamania on the auction block