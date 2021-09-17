First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' tops $1 million at auction

A first edition of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" smashed its auction estimate at Christie's, September 14

Image: Courtesy of Christie's



In an unmissable event for literature lovers, September 14, Christie's disbanded part of Theodore B. Baum's impressive collection of books. Among them was a first edition of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," which sold for $1.17 million.



The literary work far exceeded expectations, as Christie's had initially estimated the book to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000. Bids rose quickly due to the rarity of this version of "Frankenstein." According to the auction house, this was the first time that an edition of the novel in the original bindings has appeared at auction since 1985.





