Baguettes, Rai and Cuban rum: UNESCO mulls heritage status





The French baguette, Algerian Rai music and Tunisia's harissa condiment are among this year's contenders for recognition as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, which started deliberations Monday in Morocco.



The United Nations' cultural agency is examining 56 proposals for items to add to its Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage, including four in urgent need of preservation -- including the pottery of the Cham people of central Vietnam.



This year's meetings in Morocco, which holds the organisation's rotating presidency, are the first to be held in person since the coronavirus pandemic.





