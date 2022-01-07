The Circular personal health smart ring is displayed during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP



A ring shimmers on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, but this is no mere piece of jewelry—it's packed with sensors capable of detecting body temperature, respiration and much more.



Startups at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas touted technology-enhanced accessories designed to look fetching on the outside while scrutinizing what is happening on the inside of wearers.



"We want to democratize personal health," said Amaury Kosman, founder of the French startup that created the Circular Ring.





High demand for wearables

Growing dependent?