Cuddles with corgis to celebrate the queen's favourite dogs





Wearing a Union Jack bandana, Obi the corgi stares intently at the camera as he snuggles on a floral sofa with a woman in a tiara.



"The queen would approve," his owner says after the photo session, giving him a snack.



Corgis—lively brown-and-white dogs with pointed ears and short legs—are closely associated with Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this week.





