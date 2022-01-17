Emiratis stand by their camels during the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels (al-Dhaid 2021-2022). Emiratis stand by their camels during the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels (al-Dhaid 2021-2022).

Image: Karim Sahib / AFP



With heated stalls and hot milk, life couldn't get more glamorous for Saudi Arabia's most beautiful camels when they stay at a luxury compound near Riyadh.



For 400 riyals (just over $100) a night, the camels are trimmed, scrubbed and pampered before taking part in beauty contests, where millions of dollars are at stake.



The camels, many of which are rented, are checked closely for Botox and other illegal enhancements which could see them thrown out for cheating.





Obsession with camels

