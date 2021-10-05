Luxury in Covid times: Bringing the 5-star experience home

In March 2020, Marriott International Inc rolled out the Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, a chauffeur-driven delivery service that makes luxurious dining possible at home. It eventually became the hotel’s most successful non-room revenue options



A chauffeur-driven high-end car delivers exotic dishes and cocktails at your doorstep. Sunday brunch arrives in a fancy box at home. Chefs and bartenders are ready to whip up dishes and make drinks of your choice in the living room as you party with a small group.





A New Start

Check-in or check-out?

(This story appears in the 08 October, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)