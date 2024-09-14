In 2025, EU citizens and nationals of many other countries will need a Â£10 permit to enter the UK

Whether for a shopping trip, the London Marathon, a relaxing break in Brighton, a language exchange, the Glastonbury Festival or one of Oasis' reunion tour gigs in summer 2025, there are all manner of reasons to visit the UK
While the European Union is planning to introduce its own travel authorization scheme for visa-exempt non-nationals, the UK is extending its compulsory Electronic Travel Authorization system, or ETA, to cover European citizens from spring 2025, with applications costing Â£10. Citizens of several other nations will need this authorization as of January.Whether for a shopping trip, the London Marathon, a relaxing break in Brighton, a language exchange, the Glastonbury Festival or one of Oasis' reunion tour gigs in summer 2025, there are all manner of reasons to visit the UK. From next April, citizens of the European Union will need to take extra steps before packing their bags, as a passport alone will no longer be enough to enter the country. An Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) will also be compulsory for EU citizens, except for Irish nationals (the UK government lists all countries subject to the ETA on its website) starting April 2, 2025.