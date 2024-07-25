Ireland data centres consume more power than houses

According to Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO), data centres consumed 21 percent of all metered electricity consumption in 2023, up from five percent in 2015 and 18 percent in 2022
Data centres based in Ireland, a European hub for the energy-guzzling facilities, now consume over a fifth of the EU member's electricity, overtaking that used by all urban Irish homes combined, official statistics showed Tuesday.
According to Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO), data centres consumed 21 percent of all metered electricity consumption in 2023, up from five percent in 2015 and 18 percent in 2022.