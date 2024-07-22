Spain's Aragon, Europe's new cloud storage oasis

Until recently, Aragon "was not on the map of global connectivity. But today everyone knows where it is," said Manuel Gimenez, executive director of an association grouping 170 data centre firms
The world's biggest technology firms are investing billions in cloud storage facilities in the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon, drawn to its abundance of renewable energy sources.
While local authorities hope to reap the economic benefits of the ever-growing data demands of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, environmentalists have criticised the vast quantities of water and power that data storage consumes.