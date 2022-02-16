

Television ratings for the Oscars have dramatically declined in recent years

Image: Mark Ralston / AFP



Next month's Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet.



The announcement—which will be made during the 94th Academy Awards telecast on March 27— comes after several crowd-pleasing blockbusters including "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "No Time To Die" failed to earn Oscar nominations in major categories, including best picture.





Hosts revealed?

