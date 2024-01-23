Paris Olympic numbers: counting the euros, the viewers and the bananas

15 million spectators will attend the Paris Olympics (July 26 to August 11) and Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8), according to forecasts by the Paris tourist office. Image Ludovic Marin / AFP
Six months before the Paris Olympics, the statistics are already impressive: the budget has hit almost nine billion euros and one billion viewers are expected to watch the opening ceremony.
AFP has collected the Games numbers:
10,500
athletes: most will stay in the Olympic Village in suburban Saint-Denis.
329 events
The Paris Games offer 32 sports, including four newcomers: surfing (in distant Tahiti), sport climbing, breaking and skateboarding.
203 invited nations
These include the Refugee Team. Russian and Belarussian athletes will compete as neutrals.
8.8 billion euros ($9.57 billion)
The current Games budget, although the total bill will not be known until after the Games. France's national audit body estimates a total of 3 billion euros of public money could be spent on the Olympics.
15 million spectators
15 million spectators will attend the Olympics (July 26 to August 11) and Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8), according to forecasts by the Paris tourist office, with around 12 percent, or two million coming from abroad, including 1.5 million for the Olympics, many of them British and American.
100,000 opening ceremony spectators
The number paying to sit in stands on river banks for the ceremony on the Seine. The number of spectators further back has not yet been fixed, but will be in the hundreds of thousands.
7.6 million tickets
The number of tickets already sold, of 10 million available.