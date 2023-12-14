Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Ahead of its Olympic year, Paris already tops the list of global city destinations

For the third year running, Paris tops the list of most attractive city destinations, ahead of Dubai, Madrid and Tokyo

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Dec 14, 2023 01:17:28 PM IST
Updated: Dec 14, 2023 01:29:00 PM IST

Ahead of its Olympic year, Paris already tops the list of global city destinationsParis tops the list as the most attractive city destination in the world. Image: Shutterstrock

While 2024 is poised to be a great year for tourism in Paris as host of the Olympic Games, the French capital is already a popular choice among international travelers. For the third year running, Paris tops the list of most attractive city destinations, ahead of Dubai, Madrid and Tokyo.

A few weeks ago, the online tour operator eDreams Odigeo reported that Paris was currently the most booked trip for 2024. Lonely Planet, meanwhile, placed the City of Light second in its ranking of next year's must-see destinations in the city category (behind Nairobi, Kenya). Similarly, in November, the Opodo platform noted a 55% increase in searches for flights to Paris for the Olympic Games next July/August, with interest coming primarily from travelers in the US, UK, Spain, Canada and Italy. As such, the French capital is already shaping up to be a hot ticket for 2024.

For 2023, Paris tops the list of the world's 100 most attractive city destinations, compiled by the UK market research firm, Euromonitor International. This ranking evaluates the overall attractiveness of a city to tourists, taking into account factors such as the infrastructure available to travelers and the policies relating to this sector. The French capital also saw a 4% increase in international arrivals.

At a time when international tourism has well and truly turned the page on the pandemic, with a 38% increase in international travel between January and September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the French capital continues to shine as the world's top tourist destination, despite the growth in international arrivals in Istanbul (+26%), London (+17%), Dubai (+18%), Antalya (+29%), Bangkok (+142%) and Hong Kong (+2495%).

While Dubai takes second place, the ranking above all highlights Europe's tourist credentials as a must-see destination for many travelers. Just as the Old Continent figures prominently in the list of the most searched-for destinations on Google in 2023 -- with Greece in the lead, followed by Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia and Cyprus -- only Tokyo (Japan) and New York (USA) make it into Euromonitor's top 10. Overall, in the top 100, Europe takes no less than 63 places. According to the research firm, the reasons for this performance include Europe's ability to implement urbanization plans and to introduce technology where it is needed.

Top 20 most attractive city destinations of 2023:

  1. Paris, France
  2. Dubai, UAE
  3. Madrid, Spain
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. New York, USA
  9. Barcelona, Spain
  10. London, UK
  11. Singapore, Singapore
  12. Munich, Germany
  13. Milan, Italy
  14. Seoul, South Korea
  15. Dublin, Ireland
  16. Osaka, Japan
  17. Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Los Angeles, USA
  20. Lisbon, Portugal

