  4. The Olympic movement: How it's coming together for India

By Kathakali Chanda,Harichandan Arakali
460 Listen ins
 

India recently hosted the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the country's intention to bid for the 2036 Olympics. The announcement is in keeping with India's upward trajectory in Olympic sports, propelled by a rich haul of medals at marquee tournaments. Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, takes a deep dive into the Olympic ecosystem that's not only nurturing champions at the elite level but also fostering equality and inclusivity at the grassroots

